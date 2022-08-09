Serena Williams says she is ‘evolving away from tennis,’ turning focus to expanding family and business interests
NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams says she is ‘evolving away from tennis,’ turning focus to expanding family and business interests.
NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams says she is ‘evolving away from tennis,’ turning focus to expanding family and business interests.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.