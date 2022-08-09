Slain off-duty Southern California officer was rookie

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — An off-duty Southern California police officer slain in a daytime shooting in a parking lot was a rookie who had just started his field training, authorities said Tuesday.

Monterey Park Police Chief Kelly Gordon identified the slain officer as Gardiel Solorio, 26, who had joined her department as a recruit in January.

Solorio graduated from the Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy on July 22 and started field training with the Monterey Park Police Department on July 25, Gordon said.

Solorio was shot around 3:25 p.m. Monday in a parking lot near a fitness center in the city of Downey and died at the scene.

Asked if she knew who would want to kill Solorio, Gordon said, “I don’t know. That’s what we are trying to get answers on.”

The chief called it “a senseless act of violence.”

Downey police Capt. Scott Loughner said detectives were following up on several leads.

“The investigation is rapidly evolving and unfortunately I cannot share what leads we are currently following up on as we do not want to compromise the investigation,” Loughner said.