Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Multiple arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Southern California police officer, a police official said Wednesday.

Capt. Scott Loughner of the suburban Downey Police Department confirmed the arrests and said details would be released in an afternoon press conference at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles.

Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot to death in a midafternoon attack Monday in a parking lot near a Downey fitness center.

Solorio joined the Monterey Park Police Department as a recruit in January, graduated from the county sheriff’s academy on July 22 and started field training on July 25.