SpaceX launches 46 satellites into orbit from California

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — SpaceX launched 46 more Starlink satellites into orbit from California on Friday.

The satellites were carried aboard a Falcon 9 rocket that blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on the central coast at 2:40 p.m.

The satellite were later deployed from the rocket’s second stage to join the Starlink constellation, a space-based broadband internet system with hundreds of satellites in low Earth orbit.

The Falcon 9′s reusable first stage returned from space and successfully touched down on a seagoing landing platform in the Pacific Ocean.

Associated Press

