Flash flood watch posted for parts of Southern California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A flash flood watch was in effect Sunday for inland Southern California a day after seven hikers were rescued when they were trapped by rising waters following downpours in mountains east of Los Angeles.

One of the wettest summer monsoon seasons has brought drenching storms for weeks that have caused damage in desert and mountain areas.

Video aired by KTLA-TV showed a San Bernardino County sheriff’s rescue team using a rope system to help seven hikers, including four children, across a rushing stream Saturday near Forest Falls. No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service said the threat of flash flooding would persist until early Monday.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the weather service said in a statement.

Recent flash floods from thunderstorms have caused extensive damage in the San Bernardino Mountains, Death Valley National Park, the Mojave National Preserve and part of Joshua Tree National Park.