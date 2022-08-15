Official: Petition for recall of LA district attorney fails

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attempt to qualify a recall election that could have ousted Los Angeles County’s progressive prosecutor from office has failed to make the ballot.

County election officials said Monday that organizers failed to collect sufficient, valid petition signatures to place the recall before voters.

Critics claimed District Attorney George Gascón was soft on crime, which he denied.

The failed attempt comes after San Francisco voters recalled another prominent California criminal justice reformer, District Attorney Chesa Boudin.