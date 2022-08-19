Joveljic helps LA Galaxy draw Seattle Sounders 3-3

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time on a penalty kick and the LA Galaxy tied the Seattle Sounders 3-3 on Friday night.

Chicharito and Victor Vazquez both scored once for the Galaxy (10-11-4).

The Sounders (10-13-3) got one goal each from Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz and Kelyn Rowe.

The Galaxy visit the New England Revolution on Sunday. The Sounders visit the Portland Timbers on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.