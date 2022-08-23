Skip to Content
Brush fire held to 10 acres in Los Angeles neighborhood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A brush fire lit up hills northeast of downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday before firefighters and helicopter water drops contained the flames.

The predawn blaze began as three separate spot fires in the El Sereno area, said Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

About 10 acres (4 hectares) of grass and light brush burned before it was contained.

No structures were damaged and there were no injuries.

Humphrey said the fire was terrain-driven and there was no wind at the time.

The cause is under investigation.

Associated Press

