Police: California man shoots, kills burglar in gun battle

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man killed a burglar after he was shot in the leg during a gun battle early Wednesday when at least two people tried to break into his apartment in Southern California, police said.

The resident called 911 shortly after 1:30 a.m. to report the break-in at an apartment complex in Riverside, police officer Ryan Railsback said.

“As officers were responding, the victim stated he was in an exchange of gunfire with the suspects” and was struck in the leg, Railsback said. The man was expected to survive.

Police searched the complex and found a crashed car with a man behind the wheel suffering from a gunshot wound, Railsback said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities were searching for at least one other suspect.

The shooting left bullet holes in a window at the man’s apartment, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.