1 injured in shooting aboard Northern California train

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — One person was wounded Friday afternoon during a shooting aboard a train in Northern California and the suspect remained at-large hours later, authorities said.

The person was taken to the hospital in stable condition following the incident in Oakland on a train operated by the Bay Area Rapid Transit system, known as BART.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. and BART said on Twitter that the suspect fled after departing the train at the Fruitvale Station.

Authorities are reviewing video footage of the shooting. Other details were not immediately available.

