Deputies fatally shoot man armed with machete in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man who was allegedly armed with a machete early Wednesday in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting or whether the man had threatened the deputies.

The shooting occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the Florence-Graham neighborhood. Additional information was not immediately available.