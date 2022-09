NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams beats Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in U.S. Open second round at what could be her last tournament (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the first-set tiebreaker score as 7.).

