LA sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill man armed with gun

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a gun late Friday in Los Angeles, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to an unincorporated area of Los Angeles around 11:40 p.m. following a report of a person with a gun.

The man “approached” the deputies when they arrived and at least one opened fire, fatally shooting him, the department said in a news release.

Other details were not immediately available, including how the man approached the deputies.