In a story published Sept. 29, 2022, about the PGA Tour filing a countersuit against LIV Golf, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Talor Gooch was still part of the antitrust lawsuit that LIV Golf players filed against the PGA Tour. Gooch asked a federal judge on Sept. 27 to remove his names from the lawsuit. The third PGA Tour still listed as a plaintiff is Bryson DeChambeau.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.