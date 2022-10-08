Early morning shooting kills 1, wounds 3 in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A shooting early Saturday morning killed one person and wounded three others in the San Joaquin Valley city of Merced, police said.

A 3:12 a.m. call reported shots fired at a parking structure across the street from City Hall, a Merced Police Department statement said.

Police Lt. Joey Perez told The Fresno Bee that the incident involved a large group of youths and possibly some adults on the top floor of the structure.

Police did not release any information about the victims’ ages.

Perez said the wounded were not believed to have life-threatening injuries.