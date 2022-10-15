Idaho State outlasts Cal Poly for first win, 40-31

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Hunter Hays, returning after missing two games with an injury, threw a 71-yard touchdown pass and Idaho State came up with two more long touchdowns in beating Cal Poly 40-31 on Saturday for its first win.

Hays connected with Xavier Guillory a 37-14 lead in the third quarter but needed interceptions by Charles Ike and Josh Alford to outlast the Mustangs (1-5, 0-3 Big Sky). A Bengals field goal with two seconds remaining made it a nine-point win.

Benjamin Omayebu scored on a 51-yard run for the game’s first points and Keoua Kauhi had a 60-yarder, breaking a pair of tackles for a 21-7 lead. Raiden Hunter and Soujah Gau added touchdowns for a rushing attack that finished with 293 yards, 200 yards over the Bengals’ average.

Hays was 17-of-23 passing for 202 yards, a TD and an interception. Guillory had five catches for 120 yards for Idaho State (1-6, 1-3).

The Idaho State defense had six sacks and five takeaways.

Spencer Brasch was 30-of-48 passing for 392 yards with four touchdowns but also four interceptions. The Mustangs came in ranked fourth in the FCS with 334.4 yards passing per game.

