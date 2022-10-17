Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 6:42 AM

No cash accessed after someone blew up ATM in California

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Would-be thieves tried to blow up an ATM in Southern California, but didn’t get away with any cash, authorities said.

Bomb techs with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of an explosion Sunday morning in Palmdale, officials said.

Photos posted to Twitter by the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau showed the Bank of America ATM blown apart with debris scattered around and scorch marks on the pavement.

“No currency was accessed. Investigation ongoing. Neighborhood safe,” the tweet said.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators didn’t immediately release any suspect descriptions.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content