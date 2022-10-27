Stephen Curry scores 33 as Warriors hold off Heat 123-110

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Smooth as ever starting his 14th NBA season, Stephen Curry shook Tyler Herro and made it look oh so easy.

Curry scored 10 of his 33 points in a tight fourth quarter to go with nine assists and seven rebounds, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Miami Heat 123-110 on Thursday night.

He pounded his chest with both hands and hollered in delight after a dazzling sequence in which he crossed over twice to lose Herro, then stepped back and sunk a 3-pointer with 5:32 remaining that put Golden State ahead 108-100.

“It was a great move,” teammate Draymond Green said. “He got to the spot that he wanted. Once he got Tyler to open his back leg up, he was kind of dead at that point. Steph is incredible and he’s playing great to start this year off, which is expected. He continues to improve, which is scary that that guy continues to get better. It’s pretty interesting and fun to watch.”

Curry made a driving layup at 3:15, a 3 at 2:40 and long jumper at 2:04 to seal it. He has scored 30 or more points in all four home games.

Andrew Wiggins added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors, and Klay Thompson had 19 points with five 3s.

Jordan Poole drove into the paint and made a pretty pass around Bam Adebayo’s waist to hit Ty Jerome, who knocked down a 3-pointer with 9:36 left for a 100-92 lead then Poole’s jumper at the 8:07 mark made it 102-94.

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Adebayo 26 and Kyle Lowry had 12 points and eight assists for Miami in the second game of a back-to-back after a 119-98 win at Portland on Wednesday.

“I thought it was our best defensive game, which isn’t saying much given the other four. It just felt like a more typical Warriors performance where we were getting stops consistently and then getting out and running,” coach Steve Kerr said. “… Other than a few careless turnovers I thought it was the best we’ve played at both ends, and of course Steph was just sublime. What he’s doing is incredible. He just gets by anybody. It doesn’t matter who’s on him, he gets right into the teeth of the defense, finishes, finds guys. He’s been spectacular here to start the year.”

Lowry missed a 3 from the top with 6:11 to go that would have tied it then Kevon Looney dunked moments later as the Warriors bounced back after a 134-105 thumping at Phoenix on Tuesday in which a frustrated Thompson was ejected for the first time in his career.

Two nights later, Thompson played an extended 29 minutes. Curry’s Splash Brother is still working to build up to his full minutes and had been 8 of 28 from 3-point range, missing all five of his attempts against the Suns on Tuesday before a 5-for-14 outing against the Heat.

GENERATION THRIVE

The Warriors unveiled their San Francisco Generation Thrive space in Chase Center.

It’s a free spot for teachers and educators or educational community groups to hold gatherings, meetings or as a small work space. It can be used by non-profit leaders and educators for professional development or to provide health and well-being resources.

President and COO Brandon Schneider announced $2.42 million in grants given by the Warriors Community Foundation, a record for a single season.

TIP-INS

Heat: C Omer Yurtseven is making progress from a left ankle impingement while rehabbing at home in Miami. “We wanted to just get him checked out and then he’ll train there and hopefully be able to ramp up when we get back,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. … The Heat have lost the last three against the Warriors and also three in a row on Golden State’s home floor.

Warriors: The Warriors had 30 assists. … Golden State marked the seven-year date of when it began an NBA-record streak of 24 straight wins to start the 2015-16 season. … G Donte DiVincenzo (left hamstring) missed his second straight game and won’t play on the team’s upcoming trip while veteran F Andre Iguodala is still yet to play as the team monitors his nagging left hip in an effort to keep him healthy for the long haul.

UP NEXT

Heat: At Sacramento on Saturday night.

Warriors: Open a five-game East Coast road swing at Charlotte on Saturday night. The Warriors have lost the last three on the road to the Hornets.

