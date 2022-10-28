AP sources: Suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi, House speaker’s husband, specifically targeted their home
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi, House speaker’s husband, specifically targeted their home.
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi, House speaker’s husband, specifically targeted their home.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.