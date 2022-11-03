Strike shuts down bus service in Orange County

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of transit riders in one Southern California county found themselves without bus service Thursday after vehicle maintenance workers went on strike.

The strike against the Orange County Transportation Authority idled hundreds of buses serving nearly 5,500 bus stops in the county of more than 3 million residents.

The OCTA and the workers’ union, Teamsters Local 952, had been negotiating a new contract for months.

A Local 952 statement said the union will only return to the table if the OCTA significantly modifies its bargaining position.

“We understand how this labor dispute will adversely affect thousands of riders who depend on the bus system for their transportation needs,” Secretary-Treasurer Eric Jimenez said. “We have done everything in our power to avoid a strike.”

An OCTA statement said its contract offer, which includes a 14.25% wage increase over three years, is very competitive.

OCTA Chairman Mark A. Murphy asked the employees to return to negotiations.

“Thousands of people rely on OC Bus to get to school and work every day, and we hope the union calls off the strike to avoid further hurting the people in Orange County who can least afford to be hurt,” he said in the statement.