Montana routs Cal Poly 57-0 in snow, snaps 3-game skid

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Lucas Johnson accounted for four touchdowns, Nick Ostmo ran for 221 yards and Montana routed Cal Poly 57-0 in the snow on Saturday night, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Johnson was 17-of-29 passing for 262 yards, threw three touchdown passes to three separate receivers, and added 24 yards on the ground with a 1-yard TD plunge. Ostmo carried 26 times, ran for two scores and put up the most yards rushing for Montana since Dalton Sneed’s 206 against Sacramento State in 2018.

Ryan Simpson beat a Cal Poly defender yet had to slow and turn to catch a 22-yard pass from Johnson while being pushed into the end zone early in the third quarter. Ostmo surpassed 1,000 career yards rushing with a 22-yard TD run later in the third that stretched the Grizzlies’ lead to 44-0.

Montana (6-3, 3-3 Big Sky Conference) put up 351 yards of offense in the first half while building a 31-0 halftime lead and finished with 621 total yards.

Spencer Brasch completed 18 of 37 passes for 150 yards and threw one interception for Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6).

Montana’s three-game skid was just its second in 30 seasons.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF.