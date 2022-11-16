Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 8:11 AM

Vehicle strikes Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on run

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits were struck by a vehicle early Wednesday, authorities said.

TV news helicopter broadcasts showed a large response of firefighters and ambulances in Whittier, a vehicle on a sidewalk as well as numerous individuals nearby in uniform workout clothes.

Authorities were not immediately able to say how many recruits were struck.

A Sheriff’s Department statement said a recruit class was hit by a vehicle at about 6:26 a.m. during a training run.

“There were multiple injuries, and all victims were transported to local hospitals for further treatment,” the statement said. “Currently, it is unknown the severity of their injuries. The vehicle’s driver that struck the recruits was detained pending further investigation.”

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content