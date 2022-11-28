McKinney scores 15 as San Diego downs Longwood 71-68

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reserve Wayne McKinney III scored 15 points and his 3-pointer at the buzzer led San Diego past Longwood for a 71-68 win on Monday night.

DeShaun Wade’s 3 with 5.5-seconds left pulled the Lancers into a 68-all tie before McKinney’s heroics.

McKinney added five rebounds and three steals for the Toreros (5-3). Jase Townsend scored 15 points, going 6 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance). Jaiden Delaire was 6 of 10 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Wade led the way for the Lancers (4-4) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Longwood also got 16 points and four assists from Walyn Napper. In addition, Michael Christmas finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.