Barron, Scheifele score in 3rd period, Jets beat Ducks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Morgan Barron and Mark Scheifele scored a pair of quick goals in the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday.

Barron scored at 13:23 for a 3-2 lead. Scheifele followed up with his team-leading 13th goal of the season at 15:12.

Saku Maenalanen and Nate Schmidt each had a goal and assist for the Jets. Dylan Samberg recorded his first NHL goal and Kyle Connor added a pair of assists.

Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for Winnipeg, which is 2-1-0 in a four-game homestand that wraps up Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.

Jakob Silfverberg and Brett Leason scored for the Ducks, whose winless streak stretched to six games (0-4-2).

Anthony Stolarz stopped 35 shots for Anaheim, which was coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Silfverberg scored on a rebound on a power play late in the first period. The Ducks went up 2-0 after a giveaway by Samberg near center ice turned into a breakaway for Leason at 5:09 of the second.

After Scheifele rang a shot off the post, Schmidt sent a puck from behind the net out front to Maenalanen and he put it behind Stolarz at 10:31 of the middle period.

Samberg redeemed himself for his earlier miscue when he tied it at 2 with a point shot through traffic at 13:28. Anaheim put in an unsuccessful coach’s challenge for a high stick.

NOTES

Jets winger Blake Wheeler has three goals and seven assists in his last five games. … Rookie Michael Eyssimont was moved to Winnipeg’s top line with Dubois and Connor midway through the second period.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Ducks: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports