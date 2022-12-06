Rob Manfred says 2023 ‘big year’ for Athletics’ future

By JAY COHEN

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Oakland Athletics will have their relocation fee waived if they decide to move to Las Vegas, and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says 2023 is a big year when it comes to the future of the franchise.

Speaking at baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego, Manfred also said the Los Angeles Angels are hoping to have their sale resolved by opening day. He had no update on the sale process for the Washington Nationals.

The A’s have played at the Coliseum since 1968 and their lease expires after the 2024 season. After withdrawing plans for ballparks in Fremont and San Jose, the team announced in November 2018 it had found a waterfront location for a new ballpark at Howard Terminal, close to the Jack London Square neighborhood.

But the city of Oakland missed a key October deadline for finalizing an agreement with the A’s on the $12 billion project. The A’s have also been exploring a move to Las Vegas.

“We’re past any reasonable timeline for the situation in Oakland to be resolved,” Manfred said.

