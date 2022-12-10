Skip to Content
Chappell lifts Sacramento State past Long Beach State 76-74

By The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zach Chappell’s layup as time expired lifted Sacramento State to a 76-74 win over Long Beach State on Saturday night.

Chappell had 25 points added five rebounds for the Hornets (5-5). Austin Patterson scored 14 points and added three steals. Callum McRae shot 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Joel Murray led the way for the Beach (4-5) with 21 points, six rebounds and two steals. Lassina Traore added 15 points and two steals for Long Beach State. In addition, Marcus Tsohonis had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

