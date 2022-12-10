Skip to Content
Ivy-Curry scores 16 as Pacific beats Fresno State 76-72

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 16 points off of the bench to lead Pacific over Fresno State 76-72 on Saturday night.

Ivy-Curry shot 5 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tigers (4-7). Luke Avdalovic scored 15 points, going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Nicquel Blake went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with nine points.

Isaih Moore led the Bulldogs (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Fresno State also got 15 points and two blocks from Jordan Campbell. In addition, Leo Colimerio finished with 12 points.

Avdalovic scored 10 points in the first half for Pacific, who led 38-29 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

