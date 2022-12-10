Skip to Content
San Jose State defeats Santa Clara 75-64

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Omari Moore’s 24 points helped San Jose State defeat Santa Clara 75-64 on Saturday night.

Moore had seven assists for the Spartans (8-3). Sage Tolbert scored 18 points while going 7 of 11 (4 for 4 from distance), and added 12 rebounds. Myron Amey Jr. recorded eight points.

The Broncos (8-3) were led in scoring by Keshawn Justice, who finished with 25 points. Carlos Stewart added 19 points and six rebounds for Santa Clara. Brandin Podziemski also put up 12 points and five assists. The loss broke the Broncos’ five-game winning streak.

Tolbert scored 11 points in the first half and San Jose State went into halftime trailing 37-29. Moore’s 19-point second half helped San Jose State finish off the 11-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

