Washington again uses 2nd half to rally past Cal Poly

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks scored a career-high 30 points and Washington needed a second-half run to beat Cal Poly 74-68 on Tuesday night.

Washington (8-3) continued its season-long trend of being a strong second-half performer and a slow starter in the first half. The Huskies entered shooting 38% in the first half and 50% in the second. Against the Mustangs they shot 25% in the first and 66.7% in the second.

PJ Fuller II’s 3-pointer with 10:31 left started a 12-0 run and turned a 51-44 deficit into a 56-51 lead with 6:47 remaining and Washington stayed ahead the rest of the way. Up to that point the Huskies never led for more than 83 seconds, which occurred early.

Cal Poly’s (5-4) Trevon Taylor made a jump shot and a 3-pointer to end a 12-0 run early and Cal Poly maintained control for the rest of the first half. Nick Fleming’s 3-pointer gave Cal Poly a 25-10 lead and it went to the half up 35-24.

Cole Bajema scored 13 points for Washington and Braxton Meah 11.

Chance Hunter and Taylor scored 13 apiece for the Mustangs.

This is the first meeting between the Huskies and Mustangs since 2016 and third overall.

Washington won by double digits in each of the previous two meetings, both in Seattle. The Huskies now are 5-5 all time against Big West opponents.

Cal Poly’s last victory against a Pac-12 Conference opponent came on Nov. 25, 2012 as the Mustangs overturned an 18-point deficit with 12 minutes remaining to hand then-No. 11 UCLA a 70-68 defeat.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25