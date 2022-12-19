Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 9:02 PM

Gooden scores 17, Utah Tech rolls to 80-53 win over Westmont

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Cameron Gooden’s 17 points helped Utah Tech defeat Westmont 80-53 on Monday.

Gooden shot 6 for 11 with two 3-pointers for the Trailblazers (7-5). Jacob Nicolds added 13 points and seven rebounds. Noa Gonsalves sank three from beyond the arc and scored 11.

Cade Roth led the Warriors with 12 points. Amir Davis added nine points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content