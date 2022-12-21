Murray scores 21, Long Beach State wins 82-75 over Idaho

By The Associated Press

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Joel Murray’s 21 points helped Long Beach State defeat Idaho 82-75 on Wednesday night.

Murray also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Beach (6-6). Marcus Tsohonis scored 18 points while going 7 of 13 (2 for 4 from distance). Lassina Traore recorded 10 points and was 3-of-7 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line.

Yusef Salih finished with 18 points for the Vandals (6-7). Idaho also got 17 points, eight assists and two steals from Divant’e Moffitt. Isaac Jones also recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

