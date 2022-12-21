Skip to Content
UC Santa Barbara defeats Appalachian State 61-50

PHOENIX (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had 22 points and UC Santa Barbara beat Appalachian State 61-50 on Wednesday night.

Mitchell also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Gauchos (9-2). Miles Norris scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds. Calvin Wishart recorded nine points and shot 4 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Tyree Boykin led the way for the Mountaineers (7-6) with 14 points and six rebounds. Dibaji Walker added nine points for Appalachian State. Donovan Gregory also had nine points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

