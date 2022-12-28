Sacramento State knocks off Stanislaus State 72-51

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Callum McRae’s 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat Stanislaus State 72-51 on Wednesday.

McRae also had 15 rebounds for the Hornets (7-6). Austin Patterson scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Zach Chappell recorded 15 points and was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 7 from distance).

Marlon Short led the Warriors (3-8) in scoring, finishing with eight points. Jeremiah Jones added eight points for Stanislaus State. In addition, Kobe Ordonio had seven points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Sacramento State hosts Portland State in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.