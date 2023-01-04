Republican Kevin McCarthy fails to win speakership in fourth round of voting as conservative opponents hold firm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy fails to win speakership in fourth round of voting as conservative opponents hold firm.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy fails to win speakership in fourth round of voting as conservative opponents hold firm.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.