McGhee, Collum lead CS Bakersfield over Cal Poly 61-51

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Marvin McGhee scored 15 points, Antavion Collum added a double-double and Cal State Bakersfield beat Cal Poly 61-51 on Thursday night.

McGhee had five rebounds for the Roadrunners (5-9, 1-2 Big West Conference). Collum finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Cameron Smith added 11 points as the Roadrunners snapped a six-game skid.

Kobe Sanders led the Mustangs (7-8, 1-2) with 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. CSU Bakersfield visits UC Davis while Cal Poly hosts UCSB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

