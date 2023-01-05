Skip to Content
Washington leads California Baptist over Utah Tech 72-58

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Scotty Washington scored 17 points to guide California Baptist to a 72-58 victory over Utah Tech on Thursday night.

Washington was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) for the Lancers (9-7, 1-2 Western Athletic Conference). Joe Quintana scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Timothy Ighoefe scored 11 with 10 rebounds.

The Trailblazers (9-7, 1-2) by Tanner Christensen’s 17 points and 14 rebounds. Jacob Nicolds added 15 points and Isaiah Pope scored 13.

NEXT UP

Up next for Cal Baptist is a Saturday matchup with New Mexico State on the road, while Utah Tech hosts SFA on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

