Wrightsell scores 29, CS Fullerton beats UC Riverside 77-62

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 29 points as Cal State Fullerton beat UC Riverside 77-62 on Thursday night.

Wrightsell shot 10 for 15 from the floor (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 at the free-throw line for the Titans (8-7, 2-1 Big West Conference). Jalen Harris had 18 points, while Vincent Lee scored 11.

Jhaylon Martinez led the way for the Highlanders (9-6, 2-1) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Flynn Cameron had 11 points and four assists, while Jamal Hartwell II scored nine.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. CSU Fullerton hosts Hawaii while UC Riverside hosts CSU Northridge.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

