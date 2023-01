In a story published January 6, 2023, about the Federal Trade Commission’s proposed rule to ban employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers, The Associated Press misspelled the name of an organization. It’s the Society for Human Resource Management, not the Society of Human Resources Management. The story should have also clarified that a study by the Economic Policy Institute was based on a survey of responding companies.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.