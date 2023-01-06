Dodgers cutting ties with Trevor Bauer, recently cleared to resume career following alleged sexual misconduct
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers cutting ties with Trevor Bauer, recently cleared to resume career following alleged sexual misconduct.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers cutting ties with Trevor Bauer, recently cleared to resume career following alleged sexual misconduct.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.