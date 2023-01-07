Milling’s 19 help UC Davis knock off CSU Bakersfield 67-48

By The Associated Press

DAVIS, Okla. (AP) — Kane Milling had 19 points in UC Davis’ 67-48 victory against CSU Bakersfield on Saturday night.

Milling also added nine rebounds for the Aggies (8-7). Christian Anigwe scored 16 points, going 5 of 11 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Antavion Collum led the Roadrunners (5-10) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Cedquavious Hunter added seven points for CSU Bakersfield. Cameron Smith also had five points, seven rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.