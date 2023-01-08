Officials investigate death at Northern California jail

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the weekend death of an incarcerated person at a jail in the San Francisco Bay Area, sheriff’s officials said Sunday.

The person suffered a medical emergency Saturday shortly after being booked into Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim died at a hospital about three hours later, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation into the death.

The person’s name was withheld pending notification of family.