California sheriff’s deputy seriously wounded in shooting

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and listed in serious condition Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty.

The suspect is in custody, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available, including information about the wounds suffered by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office deputy, the suspect’s identity and what prompted the shooting.

The deputy was taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. It was not clear if the suspect also was injured.

The shooting occurred in the city of Lake Elsinore, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Friday’s shooting comes as the sheriff’s department is reeling from the death of Deputy Isaiah Cordero. The 32-year-old was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in the city of Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles.

Cordero had pulled over a pickup truck and the driver, 44-year-old William Shae McKay, shot the deputy as he approached the vehicle. Law enforcement pursued McKay in a manhunt that included a chase along freeways in two counties, authorities said.

McKay was killed during a shootout with deputies after the truck crashed.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and Cordero’s family have called for the resignation of a Southern California judge who allowed McKay’s release from custody on bail despite his lengthy criminal history.

The sheriff said McKay was convicted of a “third strike” offense in 2021 that should have put him in state prison for 25 years to life, but the judge lowered his bail, allowing his release, and later released him following an arrest for failing to appear at his sentencing.