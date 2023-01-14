Coleman scores 25, Hawaii knocks off Long Beach State 79-70

By The Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Noel Coleman’s 25 points helped Hawaii defeat Long Beach State 79-70 on Saturday night.

Coleman shot 6 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 11 of 11 from the free throw line for the Rainbow Warriors (13-4, 4-1 Big West Conference). Samuta Avea scored 17 points, shooting 7 for 16, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. JoVon McClanahan shot 4 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Beach (8-10, 2-4) were led in scoring by Tone Hunter, who finished with 18 points and three steals. Aboubacar Traore added 16 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Long Beach State. In addition, Amari Stroud finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Hawaii’s next game is Monday against CSU Northridge at home. Long Beach State hosts CSU Fullerton on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.