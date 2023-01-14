Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 4:08 PM

Jarusevicius leads CS Bakersfield over UC San Diego 56-52

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 16 points as Cal State Bakersfield beat UC San Diego 56-52 on Saturday.

Jarusevicius added seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (6-11, 2-4 Big West Conference). Modestas Kancleris finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Cameron Smith scored 10.

Bryce Pope and Francis Nwaokorie led the Tritons (6-11, 1-4) with 16 points apiece. Pope added three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. CS Bakersfield visits CS Fullerton, while UC San Diego hosts UC Davis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content