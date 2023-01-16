Wrightsell leads CS Fullerton over CS Bakersfield 76-46

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 18 points and Cal State Fullerton rolled to a 76-46 victory over Cal State Bakersfield 76-46 on Monday night.

Wrightsell added seven steals for the Titans (10-9, 4-3 Big West Conference). Daeshawn Eaton and Max Jones scored 13 points apiece.

Antavion Collum led the way for the Roadrunners (6-12, 2-5) with 13 points. Kaseem Watson and Marvin McGhee both scored eight.

NEXT UP

CSU Fullerton plays Thursday against Long Beach State on the road, while CSU Bakersfield visits UCSB on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.