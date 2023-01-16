Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 10:26 PM

Wrightsell leads CS Fullerton over CS Bakersfield 76-46

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 18 points and Cal State Fullerton rolled to a 76-46 victory over Cal State Bakersfield 76-46 on Monday night.

Wrightsell added seven steals for the Titans (10-9, 4-3 Big West Conference). Daeshawn Eaton and Max Jones scored 13 points apiece.

Antavion Collum led the way for the Roadrunners (6-12, 2-5) with 13 points. Kaseem Watson and Marvin McGhee both scored eight.

NEXT UP

CSU Fullerton plays Thursday against Long Beach State on the road, while CSU Bakersfield visits UCSB on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content