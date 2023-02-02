Skip to Content
UC Irvine secures 76-60 win against UCSD

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dawson Baker scored 18 points as UC Irvine beat UCSD 76-60 on Thursday.

Baker also contributed five rebounds for the Anteaters (15-7, 8-2 Big West Conference). DJ Davis scored 14 points, going 5 of 13 (4 for 9 from distance). Akiva McBirney-Griffin shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Tritons (8-15, 3-8) were led in scoring by Francis Nwaokorie, who finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Bryce Pope added 15 points and two steals for UCSD. Roddie Anderson III also had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. UC Irvine visits Long Beach State and UCSD hosts CSU Bakersfield.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

