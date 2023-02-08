Lillard has triple-double, Blazers rally late past Warriors

By ANNE M. PETERSON

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Portland Trail Blazers rallied past the Golden State Warriors 125-122 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Poole scored 38 for the Warriors, who played without injured guard Stephen Curry. Klay Thompson added 31 points on his 33rd birthday, including seven 3-pointers.

The game was tied at 95 going into the final quarter before Anfernee Simons’ layup and free throw gave Portland a 101-97 lead.

It was back and forth the rest of the way. After Poole’s 3-pointer got Golden State within 108-107, Andrew Wiggins scored to put the Warriors in front.

Trendon Watford’s layup for the Blazers evened the game again at 114 with 4:56 left before Jerami Grant’s three-point play gave Portland back the lead. Grant added another layup with 1:54 left to make it 119-114.

Lillard hit free throws down the stretch and Golden State couldn’t catch up. Grant finished with 22 points.

The Warriors were minus Curry for the second consecutive game because of a left leg injury he sustained late in the third quarter of a victory over Dallas on Saturday. Thompson stepped up in Curry’s absence with 42 points and a season-high 12 3-pointers in Golden State’s 141-114 win over Oklahoma City on Monday night.

Blazers forward Josh Hart was in the starting lineup but suddenly left the floor during warmups and was replaced by Gary Payton II as reports surfaced that Hart was traded to the Knicks for Cam Reddish and a protected first-round draft pick.

The Blazers have dropped two straight, including a 127-108 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

“If Steph’s not playing it’s just more shots for Jordan. More shots for Klay, Wiggins. They play the same way no matter who’s playing,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said.

The Blazers led by 11 in the first half. A pair of Jabari Walker free throws gave Portland a 43-32 lead but Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Golden State to narrow the gap.

Wiggins’ basket with 1:26 left in the half put the Warriors up 63-61 and they led 67-63 at the break. Poole made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Golden State led most of the third quarter before Nassir Little’s 3 gave the Blazers a 93-91 lead late.

Warriors: Golden State is 9-8 without Curry, who was previously sidelined Dec. 16 to Jan. 7 with a shoulder injury. … Thompson grew up in Lake Oswego outside Portland and his dad, Mychal, played for the Blazers.

Trail Blazers: It was the second game of a five-game homestand. … Shortly after he was traded, Hart posted two hearts — one orange, one blue for the Knicks’ colors — on Twitter.

Payton made a defensive difference off the bench last season for the Warriors when they won the NBA championship. Now he’s with the Blazers, lending those same skills.

“We know what he’s capable of at both ends,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Defensively he’s one of the best in the league and then offensively, he’s a great finisher and he can step out and make the 3 as well. So he’s an excellent player who helped us win a title last year. So we will always be thankful for Gary.”

Warriors: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Trail Blazers: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

