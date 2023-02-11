Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 11:32 PM

Jones has 13, CSU Fullerton knocks off Hawaii 52-51

By The Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Max Jones’ 13 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat Hawaii 52-51 on Saturday night.

Jones was 5-of-10 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Titans (14-12, 8-6 Big West Conference). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 11 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Tory San Antonio was 2 of 5 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding nine rebounds.

Kamaka Hepa finished with 16 points for the Rainbow Warriors (18-8, 9-5). Samuta Avea added 12 points and 17 rebounds for Hawaii. In addition, JoVon McClanahan finished with six points and two steals.

NEXT UP

CSU Fullerton’s next game is Wednesday against UCSD on the road, and Hawaii visits Long Beach State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content