Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 2:31 PM

Clippers waive 2-way player Moses Brown after 34 games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have waived two-way player Moses Brown after 34 games with the team.

The 23-year-old center made one start and averaged 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 63% from the field. He exhausted the 50-game limit when he was active Thursday.

Brown has appeared in 126 career games, averaging 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in stints with Portland, Oklahoma City, Dallas and Cleveland.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content