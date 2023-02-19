Curry, Onyiah give Cal women 81-78 win over No. 25 USC in OT

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jayda Curry scored 27 points and Michelle Onyiah had six points in overtime as California upended No. 25 USC 81-78 on Sunday

The Trojans, back in the rankings for the first time since 2016, had their chances to win this one after falling to No. 3 Stanford 50-47 on Friday.

From the final four minutes of regulation until Destiny Littleton hit a 3-pointer with 1:08 to go in overtime, USC missed eight straight shots. After Littleton tied the game at 78 and Leilani McIntosh put the Golden Bears on top with two free throws with 44 seconds to go, the Trojans came up empty on their next possession despite two offensive rebounds.

Onyiah made 1 of 2 from the line with eight seconds to go and Littleton’s late 3 was off the mark.

Kemery Marson scored 15 points and Evelien Lutje Schipholt added 14 with eight rebounds for the Golden Bears (13-14, 4-12 Pac-12 Conference). Onyiah finished with nine, including the first basket in overtime and a three-point play that made it 78-75 with 1:37 to go.

Kadi Sissoko, a graduate transfer, scored 30 points for the Trojans (19-8, 9-7), two shy of her career high from Minnesota. Rayah Marshall added 14 points, Littleton and Kayla Williams both had 13.

Both team shots 60 percent in the first quarter, which ended tied at 24 but trailed off dramatically from there, with the Golden Bears taking a 45-42 lead at the half.

Both teams scored 25 points in the third quarter before struggling again in the fourth.

It appeared Curry would have a chance to win the game at the end of regulation when a foul was called on her desperation attempt from the top of the key, but after a long review the officials changed the call.

The Golden Bears honored their 2012-13 Final Four team before the game. That team was coached by Lindsay Gottlieb, who is in her second season at USC after a stint as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA.

USC closes the regular season next weekend against Washington on Thursday and Washington State on Saturday while Cal travels to No. 4 Utah and No. 21 Colorado.

